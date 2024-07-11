Republicans are fracturing on the economy
Greg Ip , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Jul 2024, 03:32 PM IST
SummaryRepublicans head into their Milwaukee convention united behind Donald Trump but with a rift opening between pro-business libertarians and conservatives skeptical of big business and tax cuts.
Republicans will gather for their convention in Milwaukee next week united behind presidential candidate Donald Trump but divided on what the party stands for.
