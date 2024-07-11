Republicans are fracturing on the economy

These are the sort of interventions once championed by the left. Indeed, some Republicans are making common cause with Democrats. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has praised Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, for taking on corporate mergers and big tech. Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) teamed up with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) to impose tariffs on steel imports from Mexico. Even Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which slashed the corporate rate, are no longer sacrosanct. Before extending them, “We should start with this question: Why should labor ever be taxed more than capital?" Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said this week.