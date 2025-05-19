‘Request mother party…’ : Mamata Banerjee on why TMC MP Yusuf Pathan is not part of delegation on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Amid the heated row over Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan not participating in the Centre’s Operation Sindoor outreach program, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee claimed that no request for names for the delegation came to the “mother party.”

“They (Centre) cannot decide the name. If they request the mother party, the party will decide the name. This is the custom; this is the system. We are with the Central government regarding external affairs policy, and we are fully supporting them,” Mamata Banerjee told reporters.

Yusuf Pathan not to attend the delegation Sources said on Monday that Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan will not participate in the central government's 'Operation Sindoor' foreign outreach.

According to the TMC, his inclusion was done without consulting the party, despite the government reportedly reaching out to Pathan directly. The former cricketer-turned-politician has since informed that he will not be available to join the delegation.

Fifty-one political leaders, including parliamentarians and former ministers from across party lines, have been appointed to seven delegations set to visit world capitals to convey India’s determination to combat terrorism in the context of “Operation Sindoor”.

Whilst TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay declined participation citing health concerns, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, whose name appeared on the list, will also not attend, according to PTI.

‘Cannot decide the member’s name on their own' Adding to her claims about how Yusuf Pathan's name was included in the delegation list without the ‘Mother Party’s' consultation, Mamata Banerjee stated: “They cannot decide the member's name on their own. It is not their choice, it is the choice of the party. If they request that I send someone, we will decide on the name and tell them. It is not that we are boycotting or that we are not going.”

Multiparty delegation for Operation Sindoor outreach The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated by the Indian government to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism in over 30 countries.

