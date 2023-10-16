Return of Ukrainian Children Seized by Russia Raises Hopes for Hundreds More
SummaryUkraine says Russia has taken thousands of children during the invasion, resulting in an international arrest warrant for Putin.
Two Ukrainian children have been brought out of Russia and reunited with relatives following months of diplomatic efforts by Qatar, raising hopes that hundreds more could follow, an official familiar with the matter said.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more