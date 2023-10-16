Return of Ukrainian Children Seized by Russia Raises Hopes for Hundreds More

Two Ukrainian children have been brought out of Russia and reunited with relatives following months of diplomatic efforts by Qatar, raising hopes that hundreds more could follow, an official familiar with the matter said.

The reunifications over the last two days, expected to be followed by two more this week, could mark a breakthrough in efforts to recover hundreds of children taken from Ukraine during its invasion.

Ukrainian officials say more than 19,000 children have been forcibly transferred from Ukraine, accusing Russia of abducting them as part of a broad effort to destroy the Ukrainian identity. The United Nations says it hasn’t been able to verify that number.

Russia privately acknowledges having custody of about 600 Ukrainian children, according to the official. Russian officials have said they moved Ukrainian children out of harm’s way and are helping them recover from the horrors of a war they blame on the West.

Russia and Ukraine didn’t immediately comment on the two handovers.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the unlawful deportation of children from occupied areas of Ukraine. Under international law, the forcible transfer of children from one group to another constitutes genocide if conducted with the intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

The issue has become one of the most emotive among a series of what Ukraine and the U.S. have described as crimes against humanity committed by Russia during its 20-month invasion.

The children seized by Russia from territories under its occupation include those whose parents were killed or detained and those who were in institutions such as orphanages, according to Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Qatar’s role began in June, when Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed the issue with Putin during a trip to Russia.

The following month, Sheikh Mohammed met with Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kyiv, where he pledged $100 million in humanitarian aid.

Dozens of Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families, usually after a relative traveled to Russia to escort them home. Such trips are arduous, risky and expensive, meaning that families have relied on charity aid.

A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his grandmother in Moscow on Sunday and driven across the border to Estonia before traveling back to Ukraine, the official said. The boy’s mother was arrested in Russia under circumstances that are unclear, and he was most recently in a children’s home.

A 2-year-old boy who was in hospital in the Zhytomyr region west of Kyiv when the war broke out and lost contact with his mother was reunited with her in Russia on Monday after spending about 18 months apart, the official said. The pair are on their way back to Ukraine.

Two more children from Kyiv, aged 9 and 17, are expected to be returned later this week, the official said.

Besides the logistics of reunification, the process of returning the children has involved verifying their identity and obtaining families’ consent for their return to Ukraine, the official said.

“Over the past several weeks, we have remained in continuous dialogue with our Ukrainian and Russian counterparts, identifying areas of common interest around which to facilitate indirect negotiations." Lolwah Al Khater, Qatar’s minister of state for international cooperation, said.

“The progress made between the two sides, while only a first step, reinforces the Qatari view that dialogue is the only way to build understanding, even between adversaries, which over time can lead to lasting peace and stability," she said.

