‘Revdi’ or genuine welfare? India gives its verdict
Summary
- A majority of urban Indians, across party lines, see free goods and services given to the poor as unnecessary freebies and detrimental to government finances, the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey showed.
Most urban Indians, across party lines, hold a negative view about free goods and services given by state and national governments for uplifting the poor, the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey showed. Over 58% of the 12,544 respondents said giving free gas cylinders, laptops, phones, scooters, and the like could hurt the country’s finances and 52% said they were “unnecessary freebies".