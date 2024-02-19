‘Revdi’ or genuine welfare? India gives its verdict

Votes or welfare?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have earlier made the alleged ‘revdi culture’ (or ‘freebie culture’) a poll issue to target opponents. In line with that narrative, supporters of the BJP were the most likely to dismiss free welfare measures. However, those who aligned with the Congress and state-level regional parties were not too far behind in their criticism either. Around 59% of BJP supporters and 47% of Congress supporters said these were unnecessary freebies, and 66% and 52%, respectively, said these could hurt government finances.