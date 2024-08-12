RG Kar doctor death: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to microblogging site X, to term the heinous rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as ‘heartbreaking’. Gandhi urged the Mamata Banerjee government to take ‘immediate and strict’ action in punishing the culprit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A second-year medical student was found dead inside the seminar hall of government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday. The woman was raped and murdered while she was resting in the seminar hall.

The Kolkata Police has arrested a ‘civic volunteer’ for allegedly raping and murdering the postgraduate trainee doctor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protests by junior doctors demanding quick punishment of those responsible for the crime continued for the fourth day on Monday, affecting services in government hospitals across West Bengal.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The incident of rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College is heartbreaking."

The Congress general secretary said safety of women at workplace was a big issue in the country and concrete efforts were needed for this. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I appeal to the state government to take immediate and strict action in this case and ensure justice to the victim's family and fellow doctors," Priyanka Gandhi said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government would hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the police were unable to solve the case by Sunday.

Banerjee also said she wanted the case to be tried in a fast-track court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Facing backlash over the incident at the state-run hospital, its principal Sandip Ghosh resigned from his post and government service on Monday, days after junior doctors demanded his removal for failing to provide security to the staff.