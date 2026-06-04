Rift in INDIA bloc: DMK to skip Opposition's Delhi meeting on June 8. Here's why

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will skip the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8 in New Delhi, the party said on Thursday.

The party said it would not take part in the meeting, which is expected to be attended by around 15 opposition parties, including the main opposition Congress.

“The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will not participate in the ‘India’ alliance meeting in Delhi on June 8th, where the Congress is taking part! At the same time – on issues raised by other parties included in this meeting that harm the nation's welfare, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will always raise its voice,” the party posted on X.

Why will DMK skip INDIA bloc meet? DMK said its workers are deeply hurt by the "betrayal of Congress".

They referred to the Congress's move to part ways with its longtime ally, the DMK, and back the government led by actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The realignment brought an end to years of Congress-DMK collaboration and led to an exchange of barbs between the two parties.

"In view of the sentiments of DMK cadres, who continue to feel deeply hurt by what they consider the betrayal committed by the Congress party against the DMK following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and in respect of those sentiments, the DMK will not participate in the INDIA alliance meeting to be held in New Delhi on June 8, particularly as it is a meeting in which the Congress party will be taking part," the party said, a sper PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already publicly distanced itself from the bloc and is not likely to attend the meeting, scheduled to take place at the Constitution Club.

Senior leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc are likely to discuss their joint strategy to take on the BJP-led government and reinforce opposition unity.

Who's likely to attend INDIA bloc meet? Sources told PTI that those who are likely

to attend the INDIA blo meetin gon June 8 are:

1. TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

2. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

3. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

4. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

5. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

6. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

DMK gets approval to sit away from Congress in Lok Sabha On Thursday, the DMK was given approval to sit separately in the Lok Sabha, away from the erstwhile ally Congress, which has become part of the recently formed TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu, official sources told PTI.

The move came after DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for changing the seating arrangement in view of the changed political circumstances.

The DMK has been given approval by the Lok Sabha secretariat to sit separately in Lok Sabha, official sources said on Thursday.