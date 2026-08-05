Parliament deadlock: Rijiju dismisses reports of Special Session on Delimitation, Women's Reservation Bills

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday dismissed speculation over a possible special session of Parliament later this month to take up the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said there was no proposal either to extend the ongoing Monsoon Session or to convene a special session between August 16 and 18.

Also Read | Rijiju meets Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

"No proposal to extend any dates of Parliament Session, no Special Session from August 16 to 18 on Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills," Rijiju told ANI.

The clarification comes amid reports that the Centre was considering convening a special session shortly after the Monsoon Session concludes on August 13 to push through the two key legislations.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju held talks with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leaders on issues including the proposed Delimitation Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill as part of the government's efforts to break the ongoing parliamentary deadlock.

The meeting, which took place at Gandhi's office in Parliament House, was a 'confidence-building measure' from the government's side amid repeated adjournments in both houses of Parliament.

The government's denial is likely to put to rest speculation over an immediate special session, even as the Monsoon Session continues to witness repeated disruptions over opposition protests.

Parliament Deadlock Continues Relentless protests by opposition parties forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha for the day after the passage of the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill without a debate on Wednesday, with the government accusing them of coming to the House to disrupt proceedings and not for discussion.

The deadlock has persisted in Parilament since the start of the Monsoon session as opposition parties initially protested over the NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. They later pressed for a discussion on police action against protesting students and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and their statements.

Also Read | Opposition MPs Protest Outside Parliament Over Ram Mandir Donation Row | Watch

Questioning the intent of the opposition parties, Rijiju slammed the leaders for performing skits in Parliament House complex to protest alleged theft of donation at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He alleged that the Congress, communist parties and the Samajwadi Party had opposed the construction of the temple at Ayodhya and were against Lord Ram.

As soon as the House met for the day, opposition members started raising slogans and disrupted the Question Hour. Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to allow the Question Hour.

Wednesday was the 13th straight day since the Monsoon session began on July 20 that the House could not complete the Question Hour.

A visibly upset Birla said raising slogans inside and outside the House was not good for democracy. He then adjourned the House till 2 PM.

As soon as the House reconvened at 2 PM, the Chair urged opposition members to vacate the Well so that the debate on Bankers' Books Evidence Bill could be taken up. The bill seeks to replace a British-era law by making digital and virtual bank records admissible evidence in courts.

But as the opposition refused to relent, the bill was taken up for consideration and passed by a voice vote without a debate. Rijiju said the opposition did not participate in the debate on the Finance Ministry bill even though time was allocated for it, and alleged their strategy is to disrupt the House.

Lok Sabha has passed six bills "We had given time for discussion, but they (opposition) disrupted," the Minister said in the House amid continuous sloganeering by opposition parties seeking response from the government on the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak and alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple.

So far, the Lok Sabha has passed six bills, out of which four have been passed without any debate.

The six bills are - Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2026 and the Supreme Court Judges (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026.

No proposal to extend any dates of Parliament Session, no Special Session from August 16 to 18 on Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills.

The Bill to amend the anti paper leaks law saw a 10-hour-long debate in the House, while only two members participated in the debate on the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.