UK Elections 2024: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to contest the elections on July 4, hoping to bring the Conservative Party back to power and thereby secure a second term as PM. However, the Conservative party seems to be losing popular consensus regarding the snap elections ordered by PM Rishi Sunak himself.

According to reports, Conservatives are around 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party in the polls.

"I'm not blind to the fact that people are frustrated with our party and frustrated with me," said Indian-origin British PM Rishi Sunak at the launch of the Conservatives' manifesto, setting out its future policy pledges.

"Things have not always been easy, and we have not got everything right, but we are the only party in this election with the big ideas to make our country a better place to live."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to unveil his Conservative party manifesto on Tuesday, promising voters "financial security" ahead of the general election as the Tories lag far behind Labour in polls.

"We Conservatives have a plan to give you financial security," he will say, according to extracts of his speech released in advance.

"We will enable working people to keep more of the money you earn because you have earned it and have the right to choose what to spend it on," the speech added.

Polls predict Sunak will lead the Conservatives to a shuddering defeat to the main opposition Labour party in the July 4 election.

His campaign has faced an uphill battle in recent days, including criticism of his early departure from D-Day commemoration events.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!