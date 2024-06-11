Rishi Sunak admits ‘people are frustrated with Conservative party’ ahead of UK Elections: ‘Not blind to the fact that…’
British PM Rishi Sunak to contest UK elections on July 4, aiming for a second term. Conservatives lag behind Labour in polls, facing challenges in gaining popular consensus.
