Rishi Sunak Rearranges the Deck Chairs

This is the record that’s dragging the Tories to double-digit shortfalls against Labour in opinion polls, and Mr. Sunak shouldn’t give them less reason to vote Conservative on foreign policy or law and order. Accidents can happen in elections, so the Tories still have a chance. But conservative parties looking for an electoral sure thing rather than relying on luck can note the policy failures that have left Mr. Sunak rolling the dice on the symbolism of personnel changes.