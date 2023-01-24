Rishi Sunak’s hapless government

The broken glass left behind by his predecessor is still causing trouble, too. On January 22nd the Sunday Times reported that Richard Sharp, the chairman of the BBC, was involved in brokering an undisclosed loan of up to £800,000 ($990,000) for Mr Johnson while he was prime minister, and shortly before Mr Johnson recommended his appointment to the broadcaster. Mr Sharp has denied arranging any financing. Mr Sunak has insisted the appointment was “rigorous", but Mr Sharp has referred himself to the BBC for an internal review and William Shawcross, the commissioner for public appointments, is also looking into how he came to get the job.

