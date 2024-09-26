Robert Vadra, businessman and Priyanka Gandhi's husband, said on Thursday, September 26, that he was “disappointed" and “surprised" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted him to attack Congress during an election rally in Haryana. Robert Vadra further said that commissions have been set up to investigate his companies but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government found nothing on him. Targeting PM Modi further, Robert Vadra said the prime minister uses “dalaal" and “damaad" jibes to “digress his own wrongdoings". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Robert Vadra said, “I'm quite surprised that once again the Prime Minister has used my name. They've had their own government in Haryana as well as in the center. I know that in the last decade, they have had commissions set up, the Dhingra commission was set up to do an inquiry on me and my companies. There were RTIs that came about checking on how much land I have in Haryana. We've had notices of all sorts. Whatever works that we were doing in Haryana were stopped. Whichever companies I dealt with had notices sent. So they've done everything in the last decade to try and disrupt any kind of work. Set up commissions to find out how much land I have and nothing was proven. They cannot prove anything because there were no wrong doings with the way my companies have functioned there."

“Also the way the prime minister his tone that he's used of saying 'dalalo ko' and 'damaad ko', it's in poor taste. We expect much more from him...The people of Haryana are not happy with this government and so he uses it to digress his own wrongdoings. Once again I'm very surprised and disappointed," Robert Vadra said while speaking with ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking potshots at Robert Vadra during a public rally in Sonipat on Wednesday, the prime minister said Congress handed over the state to “damaad" and no job in the state was given without “kharchi-parchi (bribe)".