’Robert Vadra is crime master Gogo’: BJP challenges Priyanka’s asset declaration, says ’People with SUVs, farmhouses...’

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is at the centre of controversy as the BJP raises questions about the legitimacy of his declared assets. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the assets listed in Priyanka’s election affidavit are significantly lower than the true value of what she and Vadra possess.

“The assets of Robert Vadra declared in the poll affidavit are lower than the income-tax department's demand,” Bhatia asserted, revealing that the total tax demand stands at ₹75 crore. He described Priyanka’s affidavit as a “confession of corruption” by the Gandhi family.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Electoral Debut On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad bypoll, marking her official entry into electoral politics. However, her debut was overshadowed by BJP's fierce criticisms, which labelled her candidacy a "victory of dynastic politics and defeat of merit."

According to her affidavit, Priyanka Gandhi had a total income of more than ₹46.39 lakh in the 2023-2024 financial year, including rental income and interest from banks and other investments.

The Congress candidate has also declared that her husband, Vadra, has movable assets worth more than ₹37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over ₹27.64 crore, , raising eyebrows of BJP regarding their true valuation.

BJP Raises Concerns Over Gandhis' Property Values Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Priyanka Gandhi undervalued her Shimla residence, a claim that feeds into broader accusations of financial impropriety.

“She has also shown the value of her house in Shimla much lower than what it is”, BJP Spokesperson Bhatia alleged.

The BJP leader also questioned the legality of the Gandhis’ property – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi – transactions, stating, “There are certain restrictions on buying property in Himachal Pradesh, but the rules were bent for the Gandhi family.”

"These are people with SUVs and farmhouses, big vehicles and big bungalows.... But they do not disclose the correct value of their assets," the BJP leader said.

BJP Demands for Accountability from Congress The BJP has ramped up calls for transparency from the Gandhi family, insisting that they must explain the sources of their wealth. “The entire country is asking Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to furnish the means of their ill-gotten money. Quid pro quo, 'commission-khori'? Robert Vadra is crime master Gogo. He will take away something with him if he has come. Please let the country know about it,” Bhatia declared.