’Robert Vadra is crime master Gogo’: BJP challenges Priyanka’s asset declaration, says ’People with SUVs, farmhouses...’

Robert Vadra faces scrutiny over asset declarations, with BJP alleging undervaluation in Priyanka Gandhi's election affidavit. The BJP demands transparency regarding the Gandhi family's wealth amid claims of corruption and financial impropriety as Priyanka enters electoral politics.

Written By Sayantani
Published24 Oct 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Wayanad,: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra during her nomination papers filing for the Wayanad Assembly by-elections, at the district collector's office, Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday.
Wayanad,: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra during her nomination papers filing for the Wayanad Assembly by-elections, at the district collector's office, Kalpetta in Wayanad on Wednesday.

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is at the centre of controversy as the BJP raises questions about the legitimacy of his declared assets. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the assets listed in Priyanka’s election affidavit are significantly lower than the true value of what she and Vadra possess.

“The assets of Robert Vadra declared in the poll affidavit are lower than the income-tax department's demand,” Bhatia asserted, revealing that the total tax demand stands at 75 crore. He described Priyanka’s affidavit as a “confession of corruption” by the Gandhi family.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Electoral Debut

On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad bypoll, marking her official entry into electoral politics. However, her debut was overshadowed by BJP's fierce criticisms, which labelled her candidacy a "victory of dynastic politics and defeat of merit."

According to her affidavit, Priyanka Gandhi had a total income of more than 46.39 lakh in the 2023-2024 financial year, including rental income and interest from banks and other investments.

The Congress candidate has also declared that her husband, Vadra, has movable assets worth more than 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over 27.64 crore, , raising eyebrows of BJP regarding their true valuation.

BJP Raises Concerns Over Gandhis' Property Values

Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Priyanka Gandhi undervalued her Shimla residence, a claim that feeds into broader accusations of financial impropriety.

“She has also shown the value of her house in Shimla much lower than what it is”, BJP Spokesperson Bhatia alleged.

The BJP leader also questioned the legality of the Gandhis’ property – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi – transactions, stating, “There are certain restrictions on buying property in Himachal Pradesh, but the rules were bent for the Gandhi family.”

"These are people with SUVs and farmhouses, big vehicles and big bungalows.... But they do not disclose the correct value of their assets," the BJP leader said.

BJP Demands for Accountability from Congress

The BJP has ramped up calls for transparency from the Gandhi family, insisting that they must explain the sources of their wealth. “The entire country is asking Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to furnish the means of their ill-gotten money. Quid pro quo, 'commission-khori'? Robert Vadra is crime master Gogo. He will take away something with him if he has come. Please let the country know about it,” Bhatia declared.

"Priyanka Gandhi is so eligible because she is the sister of a former president of the party, granddaughter of a former president of the party and mother of the future president of the party," the BJP leader said, taking a dig at the Congress, without naming Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 09:02 PM IST
