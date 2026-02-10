Rohit Pawar ‘doubts' Ajit Pawar's fatal plane crash; promises to present ‘eye-opening points' today

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar announced on Tuesday that he will hold a press conference at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 12 to present "eye-opening points" in connection with the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district on January 28, 2026. His nephew Rohit has repeatedly raised concerns over the nature of Ajit Pawar's death.

Last week, Rohit Pawar had said that everyone has doubts about the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash, and he would provide a detailed presentation about it on February 10.

On Tuesday, February 10, he posted on X, "I have many doubts in my mind, along with those of Maharashtra, regarding the tragic demise of Ajit dada in the Baramati plane crash."

"In this regard, today (Tuesday, February 10) at 4 PM, I will hold a press conference at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, to present in detail important and eye-opening points," Rohit Pawar said.

Rohit Pawar's press conference comes soon after elections were held for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra.

The polls, originally scheduled for February 5, were held on Saturday. They were deferred after Ajit Pawar's death in the air crash in Baramati on January 28.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Results The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections, with results announced on Monday according to the State Election Commission.

The ruling alliance secured an overwhelming 552 of the total 731 seats across the State.

NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar and the NCP joined hands for the Zilla Parishad elections, with their candidates contesting on the latter's 'clock' symbol.

Rohit Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, said on February 7 that Ajit Pawar earnestly hoped that the party would reunite.