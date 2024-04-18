Ronald Reagan just saved Israel from Iran’s attack

Among the arguments against Reagan’s missile-defense plan was that it would “provoke a response" from the Soviets. SDI’s development got bogged down in the politics of arms-control negotiations between the U.S. and U.S.S.R. Reagan’s critics, including a virtual media consensus, said SDI would make our own nuclear-missile arsenal less vulnerable, increasing the Soviet Union’s incentive to launch a pre-emptive first strike. Reagan insisted he wasn’t trying to protect missiles but the U.S. population.