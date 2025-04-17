Row erupts over ‘temple’ logo on Karunanidhi memorial: BJP says DMK ’making a living by hurting Hindus’

A fresh political storm has erupted in Tamil Nadu following the installation of a replica of the Srivilliputhur temple gopuram atop the memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach, Chennai. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of affronting Hindu beliefs and playing with religious sentiments.

BJP’s Strong Objection Leading the charge, Bharatiya Janata Party leader K Annamalai attacked Tamil Nadu Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu for decorating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Karunanidhi's memorial.

"In a competition among DMK ministers to see who can be the best servant to the Chief Minister's family, Minister Sekar Babu is acting beyond limits in professional competition by decorating the memorial of the late DMK leader Karunanidhi like a temple tower. The DMK, who claim to have no faith in God, has been making a living by hurting the beliefs of Hindus for a long time. There is a limit to the patience of the public," Annamalai said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy took to social media to voice his condemnation. He described the placement of the temple gopuram—a prominent Hindu architectural feature—on a burial site as “the height of arrogance and stupidity to the core.”

Thirupathy argued that such a symbol is inappropriate for a tomb and constitutes "an assault on the faith and beliefs of Hindus," demanding that Chief Minister MK Stalin order its immediate removal.

The BJP leader further warned that “playing with the sentiments of Hindus will cost DMK in the future,” suggesting that the party’s actions could have electoral consequences.

DMK’s Defence: A Matter of State Symbolism In response, DMK supporters and government representatives have pointed out that the Srivilliputhur gopuram is not merely a religious symbol but forms an integral part of the official Tamil Nadu state emblem.

This emblem, designed in 1949, features the temple tower alongside the Lion Capital of Ashoka and Indian flags, representing Tamil culture and architectural heritage.

The DMK maintains that the use of the emblem at the memorial is a nod to Karunanidhi’s stature and the state’s identity, rather than a religious statement.

Not the First Time This is not the first time Karunanidhi’s memorial has been at the centre of such a controversy.

In April 2023, a similar depiction of the gopuram by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department was met with criticism from Hindu groups and BJP leaders, who cited the DMK’s rationalist ideology and questioned the appropriateness of religious symbols at the tomb of an avowed atheist.

Political and Cultural Crossroads The controversy has reignited longstanding debates in Tamil Nadu over the intersection of politics, religion, and cultural identity. While BJP leaders have labelled the move as “anti-Hindu” and disrespectful, DMK supporters argue that the memorial’s decoration is a matter of state pride and cultural symbolism.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperuthugai even likened the memorial to a temple, stating, “Karunanidhi is like our God because of his welfare schemes,” and questioned the BJP’s motives in raising the issue.