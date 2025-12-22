₹6,000 cr to BJP, 12 times of Congress' funding - Top political donors of 2024-25 revealed!

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹6,088 crore as political donations in 2024-25, the details available on Election Commission website have revealed.

The contribution that the ruling party has received in 2024-25, the year of Lok Sabha elections, is way more than ₹3,967 crore it received in 2023-24, according to the contribution reports submitted by political parties with the Election Commission of India.

The BJP’s contribution is about 12 times the collection of the Congress party, which received ₹522 crore in the same year. The Congress had received ₹1,130 crore as political funding in 2023-24.

Top 10 donors of BJP in 2024-25 Donor ₹ in Crores Prudent electoral trust 2180.7 Progressive electoral trust 757.6 AB General electoral trust 606 New Democratic electoral trust 150 Serum Institute of India 100 Rungta group 95 Bajaj group 74 ITC group 72.5 Hero Enterprise 70 Vedanta group 65 (Source: Election Commission of India)

The political funding received by political parties in 2024-25 is significant as this was the first full year after the Electoral Bond scheme of political funding allowing anonymous donations was scrapped by Supreme Court of India in February 2024.

Electoral Trust is set up by multiple companies to distribute the contributions to the political parties.

Thirteen of the 19 electoral trusts have submitted the reports so far with the poll panel for the year 2024-25. An electoral trust is mandated to distribute at least 95% of contributions to parties it received in a fiscal.

The contribution reports available on the poll panel’s website are about the funds political parties received from donors who gave away more than ₹20,000, as well as contribution reports by the Prudent electoral trust about the donations they made to political parties.

As per these reports, the BJP received 85 per cent of overall political funding from these trusts in 2024-25. A year before the Lok Sabha election year, the saffron party had cornered 56 per cent of overall funding.

The reports mentions donations received between 1 April 2024 to 31, March 2025. Lok Sabha elections 2024 were held between 19 April and 1 June in 2024.

Top 10 donors of Congress in 2024-25 Donor ₹ in Crores Prudent electoral trust 216.3 Progressive electoral trust 77.3 Century Plywoods (India) Limited 26.0 ITC Limited 15.5 AB General electoral trust 15 Kotak group 10 Hindustan Zinc Limited 10 The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited 9.5 Rajeev Gowda 4,2 Derive Investments 4 (Source: Election Commission of India)

Before 2024, electoral bonds accounted for the bulk of political funding received by parties. Since the scheme was scrapped by the Supreme Court in February 2024, the political funding reported in 2024-25 is mostly through electoral trusts.

Prudent Trust donated ₹ 2,181 cr Prudent Electoral Trust had made the most of the political funding, the report said. The trust donated ₹2,181 crore to the BJP, and ₹216 crore to the Congress. Among the companies, the largest contribution to Prudent came from Elevated Avenue Realty LLP, a firm linked to Larsen & Toubro, an engineering and technology conglomerate, amounting to ₹500 crore.

Progressive Electoral Trust is the second biggest political funder. The trust has donated ₹757.6 crore to the BJP and ₹77.3 crore to the Congress.

AB General Trust, which donated ₹606 crore to the BJP and ₹15 crore to the Congress, is third largest contributor of political funding among electoral trusts.

Political Funding All registered political parties in India are required to submit annual audit and contribution reports to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This is a mandatory financial compliance requirement aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in political funding, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Income Tax Act, 1961.

As per the provisions in Indian tax laws, individuals and companies can receive a 100 per cent tax rebate (deduction) on eligible political donations under Section 80GGB of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This deduction reduces the company's total taxable income.