RSS brands caste census as ‘sensitive issue’; Congress hits out: ‘Do not want to give Dalits their rights…’

Caste Census in India: A debate on Caste Census in India broke on Monday, as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar branded the exercise as a ‘sensitive issue’. Following this Congress quickly took to X, claiming “RSS has openly opposed the caste census.”.

On Monday, RSS chief spokesperson was addressing a gathering in Palakkad, Kerala, when he said, “In our Hindu society, we have a sensitive issue of our caste and caste relations... It is an important issue of our national unity and integrity so it should be dealt with very seriously, not just for election or politics...”

The caste census conducted by Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar in Bihar when he was part of the INDIA bloc, has been the Opposition's demand on a national scale.

On Monday, the RSS spokesperson added, “For all welfare activities particularly addressing a particular community or caste which are lagging and needs special attention, so for that, if sometimes the government needs the numbers, it can take them. It (the government) has taken (the numbers) earlier also, it can take it, no problem.”

"But it (caste census) should be only to address the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool for electioneering. And so we put a caution line for everyone..." Sunil Ambekar added.

However, Congress later took to X, to hit out at the far right organisation, also termed as the ideological mentor of BJP. The Congress posted, “RSS has openly opposed the caste census. RSS says- caste census is not good for the society. It is clear from this statement that BJP and RSS do not want to conduct caste census. They do not want to give Dalits, backward classes and tribals their rights. But keep it in writing – there will be caste census and Congress will get it done.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly advocated a caste census to ascertain the exact size of each caste community. Similar demands have come from several political parties.

The CM Nitish Kumar-led caste census in Bihar had revealed that almost 80 per cent of the population belong to extremely backward classes.

What is RSS stance on caste census? Aside from Sridhar Gadge's comments in December 2023, the RSS has clarified its position on the caste census, stating that it does not oppose a nationwide implementation of the exercise.

In December 2023, Sridhar Gadge had remarked that a nationwde caste census would be ‘futile’. The RSS Sahasanghchalak for Vidarbha region had also added that the caste census would ‘not be in nation’s interest'.

“There should be no caste-based census. In any case, what will it achieve?” Gadge told reporters in Nagpur. “A caste census will quantify caste-wise populations. But it is not going to be in the interest of society or the nation.”