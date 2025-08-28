RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat dismisses fears of PM Modi retiring at 75: ‘Never said…’

Allaying fears and speculations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi retiring from his post after his 75th birthday in September, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat dismissed such reports.

“I never said I will retire or that someone else should retire when they turn 75,” Bhagwat, who will himself turn 75 days before PM Modi, told reporters.

Responding to questions on the last day of his three-day lecture series in Delhi, at Vigyan Bhawan, Mohan Bhagwat said that the perception of the RSS decides “everything” for the BJP is “completely wrong”.

The RSS has no role in selection of a new chief of the BJP, he noted.