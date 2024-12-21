RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against fresh temple-mosque disputes – ‘not acceptable to resort to extreme hatred’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged against rekindling temple-mosque disputes in India, emphasising the need for unity and faith over conflict. His comments come amidst ongoing legal challenges to the Places of Worship Act, highlighting the importance of peaceful coexistence.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published21 Dec 2024, 09:26 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns against fresh temple-mosque disputes – ‘not acceptable to resort to extreme hatred’(ANI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that it is ‘unacceptable’ to rake up new temple-mosque disputes in India while reiterating that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a matter of faith.

Bhagwat's remarks come amid recent debate over the Places of Worship Act, which has been challenged before the Supreme Court after a series of controversial surveys of mosques and dargahs in different parts of the country.

Ram temple is a matter of faith for Hindus. The Hindus believed Ram temple should be constructed. But by doing that one does not become a Hindu leader,” Bhagwat said in his address on “Vishwaguru Bharat” at a lecture series in Pune on December 19.

Bhagwat said that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. which was a matter of faith for Hindus, should not lead to further conflicts. The RSS' involvement in the movement for construction of Ram Mandir was an exception and that the organisation has no plans to lead any new movements in future.

“Under the burden of the extreme past, it is not acceptable to resort to extreme hatred, malice, enmity, suspicion and rake up such new issues on a daily basis,” Bhagwat said.

"Every day, a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue," he said.

Opposition reacts

Bhagwat's remarks elicited response from the opposition camp who wondered if these would be implemented. Samajwadi Party welcomed RSS chief's remarks, with party president Akhilesh Yadav saying that the organisation should initiate disciplinary action against his disciples who are not following his guidance.

“After five people were killed (in the Sambhal violence), false cases were filed against people… He (Bhagwat) is now saying that not every temple should be dug out,” Yadav said.

On December 12, the Supreme Court restrained courts across the country from admitting or passing orders in any fresh suit or plea seeking the survey of mosques to determine whether temples lie beneath them.

The Court also ordered that in pending suits (such as those concerning the Gyanvapi mosque, Mathura Shahi Idgah,Sambhal Jama Masjid, etc.), the courts should not pass effective interim or final orders, including orders for a survey. The interim order was passed during the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Key Takeaways
  • Mohan Bhagwat advocates for peace and unity over temple-mosque disputes.
  • The Supreme Court has restricted courts from hearing new temple-mosque survey cases.
  • Bhagwat emphasizes that faith should not lead to further conflicts.
