RSS supports reservations provided in Constitution: Mohan Bhagwat1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expresses support for reservations in the Constitution amid reservation row in Maharashtra.
Days after a clash broke out in Jalna between police and protesters demanding reservation for Marathas, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sangh completely supports reservations provided in the Constitution.
