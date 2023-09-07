RSS supports reservations provided in Constitution: Mohan Bhagwat

Days after a clash broke out in Jalna between police and protesters demanding reservation for Marathas, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sangh completely supports reservations provided in the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mohan Bhagwat said, “We kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, which continued for almost 2,000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be done."

"Reservations are one of them. Reservations should continue till there is such discrimination. The Sangh gives complete support to the reservations provided in the Constitution," the RSS chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jalna clash: Earlier on Friday, a clash broke out between police and protesters in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters.

Amid the reservation row in Maharashtra, Mohan Bhagwat also said that Sangh members will always be ready to sacrifice their lives for the pride of the country.

“In Sangh's culture, wherever there is a question of the nation's pride and the national flag, Sangh workers will always be at the forefront to sacrifice their lives," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the ongoing debate surrounding the "India vs Bharat" issue and the concept of 'Akhand Bharat,' the RSS chief expressed that embracing the identity of 'Bharat' entails embracing the authentic culture of the nation.

"Those who separated from Bharat feel they have made a mistake...Bharat hona yani Bharat ke swabhav ko svikar karna," Bhagwat said.

The controversy over India’s name was triggered after the invitation for the G20 dinner was sent out in the name of the President of 'Bharat' and not India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The row erupted over the issue of ‘India and Bharat’ with the members of the Opposition INDIA bloc – from the Congress to TMC, DMK to AAP – alleging it was an attempt by the “rattled" BJP to “divide people and later linked to the formation of their alliance.

The controversy began when Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X (previously known as Twitter) an invitation to a G20 dinner, where President Droupadi Murmu was referred to as the ‘President of Bharat’ and not customary, ‘President of India’.