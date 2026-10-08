Rubio Says US Unapologetic About Power in Warning to Europe

Secretary of State Marco Rubio used a dramatic backdrop in Greece to remind the world of the Trump administration’s focus on the “unapologetic” pursuit of power and to issue another warning to Europe about the dangers of Western decline.

In a speech on a hill in front of the Acropolis in Athens, the top US diplomat invoked Renaissance figures and Hellenic icons as he explained that the US was intent on revival and dominance. He also criticized other Western nations for letting their militaries wither and for ceding sovereignty to global institutions.

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Rubio said the West finds itself “at a crossroads” with the next decade set to determine whether it “maintains its place at the head of the world or resigns itself to a future of atrophy, servitude and decline.”

“The United States has made its choice,” Rubio said. “We choose the unapologetic pursuit of national power — to take back control of our critical supply chains, to re-industrialize our economy, to rebuild our defense, to fight for dominance of the technologies and industries of the future.”

Rubio delivered his speech from the Pnyx in Athens, a hillside that served as the meeting place of the ancient Athenian democratic assembly and symbolizes the birthplace of direct democracy. His remarks — with rhetoric about the roots of democracy and the Acropolis in the background — had the occasional feel of an address by an aspiring head of state.

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President Donald Trump has frequently suggested either Rubio or Vice President JD Vance would be the best Republican candidate to succeed him in 2028, though Rubio has repeatedly said he has no plans to run and signaled support for a potential Vance campaign.

Rubio didn’t single out a particular nation in his speech. But his warnings to Europe — part of a four-day trip to Greece, Iceland and Portugal focused on defense and security with fellow NATO members — echoed past Trump administration critiques that have rankled European allies for their focus on cultural flashpoints, criticism of mass migration and the continent’s efforts to fight climate change.

Relations between Europe and the US have deteriorated under Trump, who has repeatedly threatened Greenland — a territory of Denmark — and criticized Europe for not helping with his war against Iran.

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At the same time, European officials have pointed to the current stalemate between the US and Iran, elevated global energy prices and depleted US munitions stockpiles as a sign that US military power has limits. Trump’s recent decision to move US B-1B bombers from a UK airbase, citing terror threats, may also embolden Iran and Russia’s use of proxies to carry out sabotage attacks, according to current and former British officials.

The Trump administration has spent the last two years trying to influence Europe’s political direction, pressing some of its closest allies to increase defense spending, loosen regulations and emphasize Christian values and history.

“We believe that Europe can awaken from its long slumber and rekindle the fire that was lived here millennia ago,” Rubio said.

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Rubio has tended to take a more measured approach to Europe than others in the Trump administration, while some such as Vice President JD Vance have accused countries of shutting out far-right political parties.

Rubio met with the Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis earlier Wednesday and extolled the virtues of the Mediterranean nation’s relationship with the US. He said the cooperation was valuable at a time of global uncertainty.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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