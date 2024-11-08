Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Ruckus continues in J&K Assembly, BJP MLAs entering the well marshalled out | Watch

Livemint

  • BJP members were removed from the J&K Assembly while trying to stage a protest in the well of the house.

Jammu & Kashmir: At least 15 BJP members, on Friday, marshalled out of the J&K Assembly as they attempted to protest in the well of the house.

They have been protesting in the house since its commencement over resolution on special status which was passed on Wednesday, November 6, by the government.

