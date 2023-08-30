Rudy Giuliani Is Found Liable for Defaming Georgia Poll Workers

WASHINGTON—Rudy Giuliani has been found liable for defaming two Georgia election workers, setting the stage for a jury trial to determine how much money the former Trump lawyer must pay for spreading conspiracy theories about them fabricating ballots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an unusual ruling issued Wednesday, a federal judge in Washington entered a default judgment against Giuliani in the civil defamation case brought by Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and U.S. attorney, had flouted his obligations to turn over evidence in the case, issuing the judgment against him for “willful discovery misconduct." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Giuliani has given only lip service to compliance with his discovery obligations," the judge wrote, adding: “[J]ust as taking shortcuts to win an election carries risk—even potential criminal liability—bypassing the discovery process carries serious sanctions."

Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, called the ruling an example of the weaponization of the justice system.

“This decision should be reversed, as Mayor Giuliani is wrongly accused of not preserving electronic evidence that was seized and held by the FBI," Goodman said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On election night in 2020, Freeman and Moss, a mother and her daughter, were among the poll workers who tabulated ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Using selectively edited video footage, Giuliani spread a theory that the two women removed ballots from suitcases underneath tables. Then-President Donald Trump also pushed the false claims about Moss and Freeman.

Georgia election officials debunked the claim. Security footage showed that counting hadn’t ended for the evening, and that the “suitcases" were standard ballot containers.

In a December 2021 lawsuit, Moss and Freeman said Giuliani tarnished their reputations and caused them to receive a wave of death threats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, a District of Columbia-based disciplinary panel recommended Giuliani be disbarred for his “frivolous" efforts on behalf of Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Giuliani is one of Trump’s co-defendants in the racketeering case brought by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis. In that case, several defendants are charged with joining a harassment campaign that led to death threats against Moss and Freeman.

Goodman, the Giuliani spokesman, has said the Georgia indictment “eviscerates the First Amendment and criminalizes the ruling regime’s number one political opponent for daring to ask questions about the 2020 election results." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a court filing last month, Giuliani said he wouldn’t contest the claim by Freeman and Moss that he falsely accused them of manipulating votes in the 2020 election. That declaration didn’t end the lawsuit. Giuliani said in the filing that he “believes he still has legal defenses" in the case, including that “his statements are constitutionally protected statements or opinions." Giuliani said he also would contest that he owes damages to Moss and Freeman.

Howell criticized Giuliani’s maneuvering, saying in Wednesday’s decision that “Giuliani’s stipulations hold more holes than Swiss cheese."

The judge said Giuliani tried to “bypass the discovery process and a merits trial—at which his defenses may be fully scrutinized and tested in our judicial system’s time-honored adversarial process—and to delay such a fair reckoning by taking his chances on appeal, based on the abbreviated record he forced on plaintiffs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case now heads to trial to determine any damages Giuliani must pay, according to Howell’s ruling.

Write to Jan Wolfe at jan.wolfe@wsj.com