150 million rural homes connected to tap water supply, West Bengal, Rajasthan lag

  • The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019 with an aim to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Rituraj Baruah
Published29 Jul 2024, 09:44 PM IST
MoS, jal shakti, V. Somanna said the remaining 43 million households are likely to be covered by states as per their respective plans.
MoS, jal shakti, V. Somanna said the remaining 43 million households are likely to be covered by states as per their respective plans.(REUTERS)

New Delhi: About 150 million of the country's 193 million rural households are connected to tap water supply, according to data from the Union ministry of jal shakti.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, minister of state for jal shakti V. Somanna said the remaining 43 million households are likely to be covered by states as per their respective plans.

"At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 32.3 million (17%) rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by states/UTs as on 25.07.2024, around 117.8 million additional rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 25.07.2024, out of 193.2 million rural households in the country, around 150 million (77.69%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes and the remaining 43 million households are likely to be covered by the states as per their plans," the minister said.

States lagging behind

According to data provided by the union government on Monday, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala and Jharkhand lagged the most with only about 51-53% their rural households connected to tap water. In West Bengal, 50.92% households have tap water connection, the data showed, while Rajasthan, Kerala and Jharkhand, respectively have 51.58%, 53.31% and 53.97% households supplied with tap water.

Also Read: Amid excess rain in July, water reservoir levels replenish to 29%

Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana have recorded 100% rural tap water connection.

In Bihar, Uttarakhand, Nagaland over 90% households in rural areas have been connected with tap water supplies. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have 86.37%, 84.96% and 84.37% rural households connected to tap water respectively.

The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2019 with an aim to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Under the mission, states need to source funds from different sources and for different programmes. It aims at development of in-village piped water supply infrastructure to provide tap water connection to every rural household, development of reliable drinking water sources and augmentation of existing sources to provide long-term sustainability of water supply system.

Also Read: Power demand eases, reservoirs begin to fill as monsoon gains momentum

Wherever necessary, bulk water transfer, treatment plants and distribution network is expected to be developed to cater to every rural household. The scheme also aims to provide technological interventions for removal of contaminants where water quality is an issue.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 09:44 PM IST
HomePolitics150 million rural homes connected to tap water supply, West Bengal, Rajasthan lag

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue