Russia and Ukraine adopt similar tactic with Trump: Make nice and take it slow

President Trump’s pursuit of breakneck diplomacy to end the war in Ukraine is colliding with Moscow and Kyiv’s go-slow approach.

Russia is putting sticks in the wheels of Trump’s cease-fire drive, playing for time as it presses its gains on the battlefield and pushes for maximum concessions in negotiations. All the while, Moscow insists it wants peace.

Now, after quickly agreeing to U.S. cease-fire proposals, Ukraine is less eager to sign off on a sweeping economic deal proposed by the White House that would hand over significant control of the country’s resource wealth. While publicly committing to a minerals deal, Kyiv is trying to buy time to improve the terms.

Both appear to be banking on Trump running out of patience with the other first.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown flexibility and willingness to accommodate Trump, said former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst, “but he’s not about to mortgage his country’s future on the issue of the critical minerals plus hydrocarbon resources."

Russian President Vladimir Putin is constructing a Potemkin village for Trump, Herbst said. “Whatever gestures he makes towards Trump—it’s all for show," he said.

The diplomatic maneuvering by Russia and Ukraine reflects their attempts to keep Trump onside without fully acceding to his demands.

Ukraine wants to end the war without capitulating to Russia or surrendering its economic independence to the U.S.

Russia wishes to dominate Ukraine and prevent its integration with the West—and believes it has the upper hand in the three-year war.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday said Moscow couldn’t accept the U.S. proposal for resolving the war in its current form, suggesting a settlement was still a long way off. He said the U.S. wasn’t addressing the war’s “root causes," Russian shorthand for attempts to integrate Ukraine with the West and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s military presence in Eastern Europe.

Russia’s military, meanwhile, is attacking at several hot spots along the 800-mile front lines and, according to Ukrainian officials, preparing major spring offensives in the north and south of the country.

Kyiv can only hope that with time, the Trump administration will realize Russia isn’t serious about peace and lose patience with Putin, said Daniel Fried, a former U.S. ambassador to Poland and a fellow at the Atlantic Council.

“Time could work for Ukraine if Trump continues to want a deal quickly and Putin is the obstacle," he said. “If Trump decides he’s being gamed, he might react badly."

Until then, however, Kyiv is seeking to avoid angering Trump, while resisting pressure to sign a fresh draft of an economic deal that would see the U.S. draw profits from Ukrainian economic projects across metals, oil, gas and other natural resources as well as infrastructure projects including ports and pipelines. The scope of the new draft, aimed at recouping billions in aid since the start of the war, has led some analysts to conclude that Trump may be seeking to present a deal that Ukraine can’t agree to in order to blame Zelensky for its failure.

Ukraine’s economy minister urged the country’s parliament last week not to discuss the agreement in public, saying it would harm talks with the U.S. Asked about the draft on Friday, Zelensky said he hadn’t had time to review it properly. “I don’t want to, you know, stir up this new wave," he told reporters.

Despite Ukraine’s careful approach, Trump warned Zelensky against trying to back out of the deal over the weekend. “If he does that, he’s got some problems—big, big problems," he told reporters on Air Force One.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Tuesday that Ukraine was committed to reaching an economic agreement with the U.S., and was in consultations with Washington to arrive at a “mutually acceptable" text.

The cost of angering Trump is only too clear for Kyiv. The U.S. suspended flows of military aid and some intelligence sharing to Ukraine after a fractious meeting in the Oval Office during which Zelensky argued with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The relationship had already gotten off to a rocky start, with Trump branding Zelensky a dictator after he said the U.S. president appeared to have fallen for Russian disinformation.

Since then, Zelensky has changed tack. After expressing regret over the fracas in a letter to Trump, Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a U.S. proposal for an immediate one-month cease-fire last month, putting the ball in Putin’s court. Last week, Ukraine agreed to a truce in the Black Sea, even though the deal was of little benefit to Kyiv.

“They have agreed with everything Trump has proposed regarding the cease-fire—including the naval cease-fire, which is not very much in Ukraine’s interest," said Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Putin, in contrast, has repeatedly stalled. In response to the U.S. proposal for a comprehensive cease-fire, Russia said many issues would need to be worked out first. On the Black Sea truce, Russia said it would only abide by the terms once some sanctions were lifted.

Trump, who had pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, has begun to show frustration with the Kremlin’s approach. Last week, he acknowledged that Putin may be playing for time, citing his own experience of negotiating real estate deals. In his most forceful rebuke yet, Trump told NBC News he was “pissed off" and threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil after Putin attacked Zelensky’s credibility and called for new leadership in Kyiv.

The Kremlin appears increasingly set on forcing a change in Ukraine’s leadership through elections as Russia’s military falls short of subjugating the country. Trump himself has reinforced that line of attack by calling Zelensky a dictator “without elections," though polling shows most Ukrainians are against holding a vote until the war is over.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a call between Putin and Trump could be arranged at any time. “We are continuing to work with the American side, first and foremost to build our bilateral relations, which were badly damaged during the previous administration," he said Monday.

So far, Russia has paid no price for stalling, while Kyiv’s willingness to cease fire on Trump’s terms has brought little tangible gain. “It seems that all possible sticks are reserved for Kyiv and carrots for Moscow," said Volodymyr Dubovyk, director of the Center for International Studies in Odesa, Ukraine.

Under pressure to sign the minerals deal, Ukraine’s best bet is to engage Washington in negotiating to improve the terms, Dubovyk said. But if Washington insists on the deal in its latest form, Kyiv will be faced with a dilemma: sign the deal and hope it won’t be implemented in future, or refuse and provoke anger from the White House.

