Russia and Ukraine adopt similar tactic with Trump: Make nice and take it slow

Until then, however, Kyiv is seeking to avoid angering Trump, while resisting pressure to sign a fresh draft of an economic deal that would see the U.S. draw profits from Ukrainian economic projects across metals, oil, gas and other natural resources as well as infrastructure projects including ports and pipelines. The scope of the new draft, aimed at recouping billions in aid since the start of the war, has led some analysts to conclude that Trump may be seeking to present a deal that Ukraine can’t agree to in order to blame Zelensky for its failure.