Russia Has Shown Scant Interest in Prisoner Swaps for Dozens Held in US Prisons
Summary
- Efforts at a trade for Americans including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich involving a third country have hit hurdles, prompting new attention to options in the U.S.
Setbacks securing the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and other Americans held in Russia through a trade for high-profile Russians locked up in other countries have forced U.S. officials to refocus on a deal involving Russian prisoners in U.S. custody.