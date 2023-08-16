The U.S. officials said that Moscow appeared far more willing to negotiate for American basketball star Brittney Griner after the 2022 midterm elections. Some said they similarly thought Russian President Vladimir Putin would be more likely to consider a swap for Gershkovich after the 2024 U.S. presidential contest, in order to continue to sow discord in the U.S. Griner, who had been sentenced to nine years in a penal colony following her conviction on charges of possessing less than a gram of hashish oil, was traded in December for Russian convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

