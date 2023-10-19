Russia Pushes Security Talks With North Korea, China
SummaryMoscow’s top diplomat, on a Pyongyang trip, advocated for the three-way talks to counter the U.S. threat.
SEOUL—Russia said it supports holding regular security talks with North Korea and China to address the threat posed by the U.S. on the Korean Peninsula, as Moscow draws closer to its partners and attempts to counter Western isolation.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more