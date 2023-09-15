Russia Seeks to Expand Naval Presence in the Mediterranean
SummaryMoscow has discussed long-term docking rights in ports in eastern Libya with the warlord that controls the area, as it seeks to deepen its influence in Africa.
As the U.S. and Russia vie for greater influence in Africa, Moscow is seeking access for its warships to a Mediterranean port in Libya that could expand its naval footprint in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s backyard.
