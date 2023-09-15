Russia Seeks to Expand Naval Presence in the Mediterranean

Russia’s outreach in Africa appears to have put the West on the defensive in parts of the continent. Over the summer, the U.S. unsuccessfully tried to engineer an end to a deadlock in Niger, where a pro-Russian junta has taken over. The military coup has spurred fears that the U.S. strategy for taking on Islamic militants in the region had been upended, but a U.S. Air Force commander said the U.S. has resumed flying drones for its Niger counterterrorism mission.