Russia and Ukraine ratchet up war while trying to show Trump they want peace
Alexander Ward , Michael R. Gordon , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Jun 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Summary
After Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian air bases, the two sides talked for less than an hour in Istanbul and a halt to the fighting seems out of reach for now.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—Ukraine’s weekend attacks against military airfields deep inside Russia signal the long-stalemated war is entering a perilous phase, with both sides seemingly intent on escalation and prospects for a U.S.-brokered peace deal receding.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story