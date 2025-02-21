Last July, Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Luhansk used a crane and dump truck to remove a monument to the victims of the Holodomor, the state-engineered famine that the Kremlin unleashed in 1932-33 to subdue the restless Ukrainian countryside. The large granite cross in Luhansk had to go because “it insulted the patriotic feelings of the residents,” explained the Russian-appointed acting mayor, Yana Pashchenko. Dozens of monuments to the Holodomor, which killed at least 3.9 million Ukrainians, have been destroyed in Russian-occupied areas, along with many memorials to Ukrainian cultural figures executed by the Soviet regime.

The war that Russia is waging against Ukraine, and that President Trump says he’s determined to end by opening talks with the Kremlin, isn’t just about territorial gains or global power projection. It is, fundamentally, a struggle over historical memory. Three years after the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022, it is the generational trauma of their country’s suffering under Russian and Soviet rule that motivates Ukrainians to keep defying a much more powerful enemy, despite mounting casualties.

“We realize that, if we stop resisting, we will face extermination and genocide—just as it already happened in our past,” said Olena Styazhkina, a Ukrainian historian and writer.

In 1926, Soviet Ukraine was home to 29 million people. By 1953, when Joseph Stalin died, it had lost almost half that number to famine, war and mass killing. Almost every Ukrainian today is a descendant of the survivors of those dark decades.

The official Russian view of the Holodomor is that it was an unfortunate byproduct of Stalin’s otherwise justified industrialization policies. But the U.S. Congress and the European Parliament have both recognized it as an act of genocide, in which Soviet authorities confiscated food and seeds in Ukrainian villages, forcing the residents into starvation and frequent cannibalism.

Ukraine lost more than 10 million people in World War II, according to recent government estimates, including most of its Jewish population, exterminated in the Holocaust, and millions of soldiers who fought in the Red Army. Both the Nazi war machine and Soviet totalitarianism were unsparing.

When Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, fell to the Germans in September 1941, the retreating Soviets booby-trapped the city center and turned much of it into a fireball, killing countless civilians alongside German officers. By the time the Soviets returned in October 1943, nearly half of Kyiv’s population was dead. As the rest of Europe engaged in post-war reconstruction, Ukraine—especially in its western regions—was ravaged by a bloody insurgency that lasted for another decade.

For centuries, the Russian Empire, and then the Soviet Union, controlled its Ukrainian subjects by hiding and distorting Ukraine’s history. The official narrative whitewashed or censored the atrocities of the past, portraying any Ukrainians who dared to support independence as traitors and criminals.

Stalin initially favored the brief Ukrainian cultural renaissance of the 1920s, but in the next decade the war on Ukrainian culture reached new heights. In the purges of the 1930s, most of Ukraine’s intelligentsia—novelists, theater directors, painters—were murdered, many at the Sandarmokh ravine in northern Russia, which became a mass killing site. Executioners were instructed to save ammunition by using one bullet per two Ukrainian heads, lining up victims back to back.

Many Russian writers of the period, such as poet Osip Mandelshtam, were also killed, while others, including Alexander Solzhenitsyn, spent many years in the Gulag. Still, their work gained worldwide fame, and even circulated underground in the Soviet Union. In Ukraine, the elimination was so complete that writers killed in the 1930s, such as Valerian Pidmohylnyi and Mykola Khvylovy, remained unknown and unread until the country became independent in 1991. Most of them have still not been published in English. Mykhailo Boychuk, perhaps the most important Ukrainian painter of his generation, was killed by the Soviets in 1937, and the vast majority of his works were destroyed. Today they are known only from grainy black-and-white photographs.

Speaking the truth about this history was a crime under Soviet rule, and Ukrainian intellectuals remained in prison well into the period of Mikhail Gorbachev’s perestroika. Vasyl Stus, one of the most important Ukrainian poets, died in a Soviet prison camp in late 1985. Russian forces dismantled the monument to Stus in his hometown of Donetsk soon after occupying it in 2014.

Today, under President Vladimir Putin, Russia once again seeks to deny the Ukrainian people any separate culture or identity of its own. Russian propagandists openly talk about the need to eliminate educated Ukrainians, whom the Russian state news agency described in the first months of the war as carriers of the “virus of Ukrainian-ness.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now the head of Russia’s ruling party, wrote in December that the residents of Ukraine “must quell the pride of being different, abandon their opposition to a common Russian project, and exorcise the demons of political Ukrainian-ness.” If they don’t obey, he added, Ukraine will be wiped out.

The ruthless methods employed by Russian troops and secret police in occupied Ukrainian territory today—including abductions and extrajudicial executions—consciously mimic the horrors of the Stalin era, said Oleksandra Matviichuk, founder of the Centre for Civil Liberties, a nongovernment organization that investigates Russian war crimes.

“They are doing it once again because they were never punished for it the previous time,” said Matviichuk, whose group won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. “The Nazi war criminals ended up on trial in Nuremberg, but those who ran the Soviet Gulag were neither prosecuted nor sentenced. There was impunity.”

Not content with denying the Holodomor and other Soviet atrocities, Putin’s Russia is honoring their perpetrators, erecting monuments to Stalin and Felix Dzerzhinsky, the founder of the Soviet secret police. In Melitopol, the biggest city in occupied southern Ukraine, Russian authorities have named a street and a military unit after Pavel Sudoplatov, who oversaw assassination squads for Stalin, including the one that killed Leon Trotsky in Mexico in 1940. Meanwhile, independent Russian historians, including those who discovered the mass graves of Ukrainian intellectuals at Sandarmokh in 1997, have been thrown in prison.

Putin himself has highlighted the importance of rewriting Ukrainian history to fit the Russian imperial project. In July 2021, the Russian president published an essay titled “On the Historical Unity of the Russians and Ukrainians,” dismissing the notion of a separate Ukrainian identity. The treatise, riddled with inaccuracies, was read aloud to Russian soldiers to justify the full-scale invasion of Ukraine seven months later.

“The big war started with an essay on history, and the guy who wrote that essay is still running the show,” said Serhii Plokhy, director of the Ukrainian Research Institute at Harvard. “So the idea that this is all about territory and that you have to make a deal, somehow drawing the border in the right place…is based on not understanding what this war is about.”