Russian missiles strike Ukraine as Kyiv warns of anniversary barrage
- Moscow has increased aircraft deployment recently, U.K. says
Russia launched a rocket barrage that struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine on Thursday, as Kyiv warned that a much larger missile attack on targets across the country was expected on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion next week.
Russia launched a rocket barrage that struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine on Thursday, as Kyiv warned that a much larger missile attack on targets across the country was expected on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion next week.
“Yes, it will be tough, and we have to be ready for it. We must maintain maximum calm," Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said on Ukrainian television.
“Yes, it will be tough, and we have to be ready for it. We must maintain maximum calm," Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said on Ukrainian television.
Ukraine has been steeling itself for stepped-up Russian offensives along the front lines in the east and south, and the likelihood of new attacks when the country marks the anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24. Mr. Danilov said that Ukraine has already had to deal with volleys of more than 100 rockets in a single day, and that it would do so again.
Thursday’s attacks involved 36 missiles launched from the air and sea, Ukraine’s armed forces said, adding that 16 were shot down. Ukraine’s air defenses don’t have the capabilities to intercept some of Russia’s Kh-22 rockets, and the military said some of those that made it through struck parts of critical infrastructure.
Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of the western Lviv region, said on Telegram that three rockets struck a critical-infrastructure facility there and a fire broke out, but that there were no casualties and the blaze was extinguished. Ukrenergo, the operator of the country’s electricity-transmission system, said the strikes wouldn’t have a significant effect on supplies.
One person was killed and more than 60 houses were damaged in a missile attack on the eastern city of Pavlohrad, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.
Mr. Danilov said Ukraine would continue its campaign to regain lost territory. He said that if Russia didn’t pay a heavy price for its actions, it would “constitute a threat not only to our country but to the whole world."
The warning comes as Ukrainian and Western officials continue to note an uptick in Russia’s probing attacks across the front lines, though they say a significant breakthrough ahead of the one-year mark is unlikely.
The U.K. Defense Ministry said that Russia has recently increased its deployment of aircraft in support of its war in Ukraine, but that its air force has significantly underperformed throughout the war. Russia’s air force has been stymied by Ukrainian air defenses and the need to disperse planes as a result of continued attacks by Ukraine on air bases inside Russia, the ministry said. Kyiv has never confirmed its role in such strikes.
The U.K. ministry said Russia’s air force maintains a sizable fleet of around 1,500 crewed aircraft, despite losing more than 130 since Russia launched its invasion. Russian combat jets active in Ukraine operate almost exclusively over Russian-held territory, the ministry said, and are thus unable to effectively carry out their key strike roles.
Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of launching another attack against Russian-held Crimea, saying that its air defenses on the peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014 had shot down two drones over the Sea of Azov. “Let’s maintain calm," the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said on Telegram.
Also on Thursday, Israel said it was reopening its embassy in Kyiv as its Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited the Ukrainian capital to meet with his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kyiv has sought to convince Israel to send weapons to shore up its defenses against Russia, and Mr. Cohen’s visit is the first by a top Israeli official since the war began.
Separately, Norway’s parliament approved an aid package worth 75 billion kroner, equivalent to $7.3 billion, for Ukraine. The program is set to run over five years and includes military and humanitarian support.
A prisoner exchange was also announced on Thursday. The Russian Defense Ministry said 101 Russian military personnel were returning home after negotiations with Kyiv. Mr. Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 100 of Ukraine’s soldiers and one civilian were being returned.
Write to Matthew Luxmoore at matthew.luxmoore@wsj.com