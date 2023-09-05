Russian Private Military Companies Move to Take Over Wagner Fighters
Matthew Luxmoore ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:20 PM IST
SummaryIn the wake of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death, security groups loyal to the Kremlin are beginning to commandeer the Wagner founder’s military units.
Security groups loyal to the Kremlin are moving to take control of Wagner’s military forces in Ukraine and Africa in the wake of the death of its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less