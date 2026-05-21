Saayoni Ghosh says KMC inspection clears her in Kolkata property row linked to ‘Abhishek Bandhopadhaya’

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh escalated her response on Thursday to allegations connecting her to a Kolkata property purportedly associated with party heavyweight Abhishek Banerjee, sharing findings from a Kolkata Municipal Corporation inspection that she said conclusively established the premises belonged to an unrelated private couple.

KMC Inspection Finds Private Couple at Centre of Property Row In a post on X, Ghosh said officials from the building department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had visited the premises at 19B, 7 Tanks Lane, Kolkata, and discovered that the apartment was owned jointly by one Abhishek Bandhopadhaya, described as a private sector employee, and his wife Sayani Ghosh, identified as a school teacher. The couple, who have two daughters, had purchased the flat three years ago and produced what authorities described as valid documentation establishing their ownership.

According to Saayoni Ghosh's account, the couple cooperated with both KMC officials and local police during the inspection but expressed considerable frustration at the attention the episode had brought upon them. They characterised the overlap of names with the two politicians as "purely coincidental."

Ghosh Calls Allegations Vendetta Politics Aimed at Maligning Her and Banerjee The post went on to describe the episode as "a clear case of vendetta politics" directed against both politicians, arguing that the media scrutiny and social media harassment that followed had sought to damage their personal and professional reputations without basis.

The development came a day after Ghosh had already moved to distance herself from the allegations. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-politician dismissed claims that she jointly owned a property at 19D, Seven Tanks Road, Kolkata, with Banerjee, calling them "fake news" and warning of legal action against those responsible for spreading them.

Noting that her financial disclosures were publicly available through her election affidavit, Ghosh urged voters to consult the official records. "People simply blessed me and I am grateful. I want my voters to know my assets have been declared on my election affidavit. Check the records. For those trying to defame me without any evidence - STOP NOW!" she wrote.

TMC MP Warns of Legal Action Over Fake News Campaign Ghosh was unequivocal about her intentions to pursue those behind what she characterised as a coordinated smear campaign. "Please know, I won't budge an inch, I won't let it pass. Legal action will be taken for spreading fake news. This 'Ghosh' wont be bullied," she said.

The controversy surrounding the property allegations emerged while Ghosh was already navigating a separate and serious claim: a day earlier, she had alleged receiving an open death threat from a BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh, a matter that had already placed her in the national spotlight before the property row surfaced.

She closed her earlier post with a line from Rabindranath Tagore, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high," a gesture that appeared directed as much at her political opponents as at her supporters.

UP official expresses regret for announcing ₹ 1 crore offer to behead TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman Dr Pradeep Dixit has expressed regret over his controversial remarks, announcing ₹1 crore reward to behead Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh.

Dixit on Wednesday said he does not believe in violence and that his remarks were made in anguish after seeing a social media post that he believed insulted Lord Shiva.

"I do not believe in violence, nor is violence part of my nature," he said in a statement.

He said he later came to know that the social media post involving Ghosh was from 2015 and that the MP had already expressed regret over it.

"In that context, I also express regret," Dixit said, adding that he comes from a tradition that teaches compassion and respect for all living beings.

"We belong to a tradition that waters trees, feeds birds and even offers sugar to ants. I appeal to people that no one should insult gods, saints or prophets," he said.

Dixit further said that the religious sentiments of many people were hurt through the social media post linked to Ghosh.

Also Read | BJP civic body chief in UP puts bounty on TMC MP, later calls viral video fake

"But I didn't know that she had already apologised for hurting religious sentiments. In that context, I also express regret," he said.

In an X post on Tuesday, Ghosh said she was taken aback to see a public announcement offering ₹1 crore reward for her beheading, issued by none other than a Nagar Palika chairman and a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Sikandrabad.

"This threat is circulating widely across social media platforms and has been reported in the mainstream media. My question to honourable Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and Om Birla: Is declaring a bounty to behead a woman, a sitting Member of Parliament -- issued by a BJP public representative in a BJP-ruled state -- the true idea of 'Nari Shakti Vandan' in New Bharat?" her post read.