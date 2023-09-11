Sachin Pilot praises CM Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt, says ‘better than BJP-ruled UP, MP'2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot praises Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government, in what seemed like a rare move after the 2020 rebellion. Congress leader Sachin Pilot said situation better than BJP-ruled states.
Rajasthan Congress leader and core committee member Sachin Pilot on Monday heaved a rare praise on the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-run Rajasthan government and said that his party's government has reacted swiftly to incidents of crime and the situation is better than in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.