The District Judge Court of Sambhal issued a notice to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, asking him to either respond or appear in court on April 4.

This is in connection with a complaint filed against him over his statement, “Our fight is not against BJP or RSS, but against the Indian state.”

Advocate Sachin Goyal confirmed that the court had accepted the complaint and issued the notice, directing Gandhi to either appear in court on April 4 or submit a response.

“Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made a statement on 15 January 2025 that 'We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself'. Simran Gupta had filed a case in the special MP/MLA court to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi. The CJM had quashed it on the grounds of jurisdiction,” Advocate Goyal said.

"We filed a revision petition against that order and the District Judge Court of Sambhal issued a summon to Rahul Gandhi to appear in court on April 4," he added.

Earlier on January 15, Rahul Gandhi, while inaugurating the party's new headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan,’ said, “Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old, and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP or RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself.”

