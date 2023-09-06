Days after Udhayanidhi Stalin courted controversy over his ‘Sanatana Dharma must be eradicated’ remark, the Tamil Nadu minister has stood by his statement while declaring that the principle is responsible for many social evils. When asked about any incident of social discrimination, Udhayanidhi Stalin cited the example of no invitation to President Droupadi Murmu on the inauguration of the new Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"President Murmu not being invited for the inauguration of the new parliament is the best example of current Sanatana discrimination," the junior Stalin was quoted as saying.

Unfazed by the widespread opposition and emphasizing the stance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sanatana Dharma, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he would repeat his remark again. "I will again and again, talk on the issue that I spoke at the event on Saturday. I will speak more. I told that day itself that I am going to talk about the issue which is going to irritate many and that is what has happened," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

But just as the country’s attention was diverting towards the ‘Bharat’ row, Udhayanidhi Stalin again brought up the issue of social discrimination, referring to Mahabharata's Dronacharya and his treatment of Ekalavya.

For reference: In the Mahabharata, Dronacharya, an expert in military warfare, mocks Ekalavya, who is from a tribal community, by asking for the impossible sacrifice of his right thumb as 'guru dakshina' when he seeks to learn archery from him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Teachers are incomparable people who always think only about the future generations. The bond between our Dravidian movement and teachers who preach virtue without asking for thumbs! It will continue forever. Happy Teacher's Day."

In his address at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, likened Sanatana Dharma to “coronavirus, malaria and dengue" and said such things should not be opposed but eradicated.

As a massive controversy erupted over his remarks, Udhayanidhi Stalin stuck to his guns and said he will continue to speak out against caste discrimination in all religions.

