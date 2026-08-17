Sandeep Pathak, once a trusted strategist of Arvind Kejriwal, now holds crucial role in BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday unveiled its new team that will work under Party President Nitin Nabin. The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth. Women have also been given sizeable representation.

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Among others, the BJP announced 16 National Secretaries. Sandeep Pathak, who was once known as Arvind Kejriwal's backroom strategist, is one of them.

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Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP along with Raghav Chadha on April 24, 2026.

Who is Sandeep Pathak? Dr Sandeep Kumar Pathak is a former Aam Aadmi Party and now Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab since April 2022. Pathak is a former assistant professor of IIT Delhi, former research associate at University of Oxford and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Pathak was born in Bataha village in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh to agriculturist parents. He completed his education till class 6th from his village and then moved to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh to his aunt’s house for further studies. He completed his masters in Chhattisgarh and then moved to Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and National Chemical laboratory, Pune for further studies.

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Pathak then moved to the University of Cambridge to pursue Ph.D on high-temperature superconducting materials. Afte that that he pursued post-doctoral research as research associate in University of Oxford and MIT.

Among others, the BJP announced 16 National Secretaries. Sandeep Pathak, who was once known as Arvind Kejriwal's backroom strategist, is one of them.

He joined the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, as an assistant professor, where his work focused on the fabrication of perovskite-based photovoltaic devices and photo-physical properties.

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Pathak left IIT and joined the AAP in 2017.

In AAP, Pathak was tasked by the party to carry out surveys in Punjab before the Assembly election that year. Pathak gradually became to be known as Arvind Kejriwal's backroom strategist.

Pathak also worked in closely with Prashant Kishor, then a political strategist, to plan the party’s campaign in Delhi for the 2020 assembly elections. AAP won the 2020 assembly election in Delhi.

However, Pathak came into prominence after AAP’s sweep in Punjab in the 2022 assembly elections. He was said to be the brains behind the AAP's Punjab strategy.

His nomination to the Rajya Sabha in 2022 from Punjab was viewed as a reward he had earned for his contribution to the party’s electoral success in the state.

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Kejriwal's backroom strategist

In December 2022, the AAP created the post of National General Secretary (Organisation), and Pathak became the first person to occupy the position. With this Pathak was actually elevated to the top levels of the AAP hierarchy. Pathak was also a member of the AAP’s political affairs committee, the highest decision-making body in the party.

Pathak was among few people who met Kejriwal when he was in Tihar jail in 2024 after his arrest in the excise policy case. Pathak was however later barred from meeting Kejriwal, saying that by holding a press conference where he shared messages from Kejriwal, he had violated jail rules.

Pathak was amongst the party’s top leaders who received Kejriwal at his residence after his release from jail on bail on September 14, 2024.

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Sidelined after Feb 2025 Delhi polls? Pathak is said to have felt sidelined in the party’s scheme of things, more soafter the AAP’s defeat in the Assembly election in Delhi in February 2025. Once a key strategist, Pathak was now divested of his responsibility as in charge of party affairs in Punjab and Gujarat.

Kejriwal’s long-time confidant and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, was appointed the Punjab in-charge, while Gopal Rai, one of the party’s founding members, was given the charge of Gujarat.

Pathak was handed the charge of his home state Chhattisgarh. This was the begining of his at-odds relationship with AAP and Kejriwal. And 14 months later he joined the BJP.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.