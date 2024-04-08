Sanjay Raut is ‘kingpin’ of Khichdi scam: Sanjay Nirupam says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP ‘took money in daughter’s name…’
Sanjay Nirupam alleges Sanjay Raut as the 'kingpin' of the Khichdi scam in Mumbai, involving irregularities in contracts for khichdi distribution during the Covid-19 lockdown. Nirupam accuses Raut of taking bribes through family and friends, while targeting Amol Kirtikar over ED summons.
Sanjay Nirupam, expelled Congress leader, has said that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut is the ‘real kingpin’ of ‘Khichdi’ scam in Maharashtra. Earlier Nirupam had also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar as he was declared the INDIA bloc candidate for the Mumbai North West seat for the Lok Sabha polls. Amid the broiling Khichdi scam case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Amol Kirtikar.