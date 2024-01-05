Sanjay Raut shares major update on seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc: ‘In a few days, we will…’
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has informed that seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls with opposition INDIA bloc allies in Maharashtra, including Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief) are almost done
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has informed that seat-sharing talks with opposition INDIA bloc allies in Maharashtra, including Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Prakash Ambedkar (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief) are almost done. Raut said the talks have been ‘positive’. This comes a day after Congress held an AICC meeting to discuss seat-sharing formula with state Congress leaders.