Saudi Arabia Has Intensified Direct Line to Iran to Defuse War

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia has stepped up direct engagement with Iran to try and contain a war in the Middle East that is causing havoc and stressing global markets, according to several European officials.

In recent days, Saudi officials have deployed their diplomatic backchannel to Iran with greater urgency to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from worsening, the officials said, asking not to be named discussing private and sensitive conversations. Several European and Middle Eastern nations are backing these efforts, according to these officials.

The talks have involved both security agencies and diplomats, they added, but it wasn’t clear whether they had involved higher-ranking officials and, so far, Iran has shown little inclination to negotiate with the US or Israel. Officials at the Saudi foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran has responded to US-Israel strikes that began on Feb. 28 with missile and drones attacks of its own. Gulf states have urged Iran to avoid retaliating against them and the likes of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have said the US and Israel cannot use their airspace or territory for any attacks on the Islamic Republic.

So far, the US and Israel, as well as Iran, are saying in public that the war will continue. US President Donald Trump said Friday he will only accept Tehran’s “unconditional surrender.”

Sunni Arab states in the Gulf have long had tense relations with Iran, a Shia-majority country. Still, in recent years, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had sought to improve relations and, before hostilities started, were keen for Iran to agree a diplomatic deal with the US through talks mediated by Oman.

--With assistance from Sam Dagher, Arne Delfs and Selcan Hacaoglu.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com