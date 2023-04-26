Saudi Arabia is reconciling with regimes it once tried to topple

The Saudis were early supporters of the uprising against Mr Assad. They began sending arms and money to Syrian rebels in 2012. The insurgency, of course, would go on to end in defeat: light arms from the Gulf and the West could not match a larger investment by Iran and, later, Russia. But even after Mr Assad’s Pyrrhic victory, the Saudis (along with Qatar) refused to restore ties with him, or to allow him to resume his place at the Arab League, from which Syria was suspended in 2011.