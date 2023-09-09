Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman headed to India for G20, state visit1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST
India is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner, with energy sales being a major part of trade
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will be in India on a state visit during which he will also participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. The crown prince, commonly known by his initials MBS, last in India in 2019 on a state visit.