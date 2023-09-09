Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman headed to India for G20, state visit

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will be in India on a state visit during which he will also participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. The crown prince, commonly known by his initials MBS, last in India in 2019 on a state visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He will be accompanied by a high level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials. This visit follows the highly successful visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to Saudi Arabia in October 2019 during which the two countries established the Strategic Partnership Council," according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

MBS is expected to meet with the President of India and will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They will review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation. They will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations including political, security, defence, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss the regional and international issues of mutual interest," the press release goes on to say.

Bilateral trade reached $52.75 billion in 2022-23. India is Saudi Arabia’s second largest trading partner, with energy sales being a major part of trade.

"Both countries also have a strong partnership in the area of energy. There is a vibrant Indian community of around 2.4 million in Saudi Arabia. Their contribution towards the development of the host country and role as bridges to deepen the multifaceted ties between the two countries is highly appreciated. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also facilitates Hajj pilgrimage of over 175,000 Indians every year," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.