Secure at home, Putin builds on the alliances he needs to prevail in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin was inaugurated as Russia’s president for another six-year term in lavish style at the Kremlin after sidelining or eliminating his rivals, and is now focused squarely on the war in Ukraine—and the alliances he needs to secure a victory.

Since the invasion two years ago, Putin has nurtured close relationships with a host of countries who share his wariness of the U.S. and the West. Iran has provided missiles and drones. North Korea has sent ammunition and other weapons. In Africa, Putin’s efforts to cast himself as a defender of traditional religious values have won him admirers across a slice of nations that used to look to the West, while the Russian leader’s media handlers played up the positive response he received during a tour to the Middle East in December, where he tried to drive a wedge between Arab nations and the U.S. over the war in Gaza.

None are closer than China, however. There are signs that their interests will align more tightly in the months and years to come after China’s President Xi Jinping earlier declared that their relationship would have “no limits."

In his inauguration address at the Grand Kremlin Palace Tuesday, Putin returned to his familiar theme of creating what he called a multipolar world order, which could challenge the influence of the West.

“We have been and will be open to strengthening good relations with all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner. And this is truly the global majority," he told the 2,600 or so guests gathered in the hall.

“We do not refuse dialogue with Western states," he continued. “The choice is theirs: Do they intend to continue trying to restrain the development of Russia, continue the policy of aggression, continuous pressure on our country for years, or look for a path to cooperation and peace."

Putin “obviously values the China relationship above all and the Chinese seem to be tilting toward Russia now more than ever before," said Donald Jensen, a senior advisor for Russia and Europe at the Washington-based United States Institute of Peace.

Beijing played a crucial role in the early days of the war by providing a destination for Russian oil and gas after Western sanctions closed off markets in Europe and much of the rest of the world, giving Russia time to put its economy on a war footing. While China has refrained from supplying weapons and ammunition, it does provide crucial microelectronic components and other materials from routers to ball bearings that the U.S. says can be used to support Russia’s war effort. Putin has said he plans to visit China later this month, when he and Xi are expected to deepen their political and economic ties, countering what they have said are U.S. attempts to dominate the world order.

Xi is visiting Europe this week, where, among other things, he will visit Serbia to mark the 25th anniversary of NATO’s bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, which killed three people and badly rattled China-U.S. relations. The U.S. apologized for the bombing, which it blamed on outdated maps, but China has persistently used the incident as an argument against NATO’s expansion and widening reach.

The Chinese leader is also traveling to Hungary to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has forged close economic ties with Beijing and has consistently pushed back against EU initiatives to help Ukraine.

“China is a lifeline" for Russia, said Leon Aron, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. But while there is “no love for Iran or North Korea," Putin needs those countries, too, he added

Besides its drones, U.S. officials have warned that Iran might soon send ballistic missiles to Moscow. After North Korea provided materiel, Russia blocked the United Nations from monitoring international sanctions against Pyongyang, questioning their value and proposed a time limit be imposed on them. Washington and its allies have said they believe Moscow’s move is aimed at preventing scrutiny of the growing arms pipeline between Pyongyang and Moscow, a claim Russian officials have dismissed.

“What you have is those four countries forming, indeed, an axis," Jensen said. “It’s a partnership of convenience and it serves Moscow’s interests at the moment to keep them more or less together, despite their differences," he added.

Putin also plans to hold talks with the leaders of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau after the inauguration, in another indication of his focus on deepening Russia’s overseas relationships.

Putin can afford to place nearly all his attention on the war and these foreign alliances because there is very little in the way of domestic opposition anymore. An escalating wave of repression has silenced nearly all his critics. The best known, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison camp in February in circumstances that still haven’t been fully explained. Others have fled into exile or, like Vladimir Kara-Murza, are serving long prison terms.

Aron described Tuesday’s inauguration, which took place nearly two months after Putin’s win in a carefully choreographed election, as far removed from a democratically structured process. Rather, “it’s the final phase in self-coronation," he said.

Political analysts expect Putin’s domestic concerns to center solely on perpetuating his increasingly centralized command. There is growing anticipation that an expected cabinet reshuffle will see some prominent figures edged out with die-hard loyalists moved closer to Putin’s inner circle. On Thursday, the country will commemorate Victory Day, Russia’s most important civic holiday, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany, where observers expect Putin to make hayof Moscow’s recent battlefield gains after months of fighting.

His longer-term focus, though, will likely be on maintaining and building the relationships that have put Russia on the cusp of achieving a decisive edge in the war while undermining the U.S., which has its own presidential election due later this year.

Putin “will be spending most of his time thinking about the war and that includes thinking about foreign relations because Russia is not in a position economically to take on the entire West by itself," said Brian Taylor, a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

Kate Vtorygina contributed to this article.

