Secure at home, Putin builds on the alliances he needs to prevail in Ukraine
Ann M. Simmons , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 May 2024, 06:17 PM IST
SummaryVladimir Putin was inaugurated as Russia’s president for another six-year term and is now focused squarely on the war in Ukraine—and the alliances he needs to secure a victory.
Vladimir Putin was inaugurated as Russia’s president for another six-year term in lavish style at the Kremlin after sidelining or eliminating his rivals, and is now focused squarely on the war in Ukraine—and the alliances he needs to secure a victory.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less